From Prostitution to Consecration: Rahab's Journey

In this episode, we explore the incredible story of Rahab from the Bible. Despite her past as a prostitute, Rahab was saved through her faith. We dive into the Book of Joshua and see how Rahab's faith in God changed her life completely and how it still inspires us today. This story shows us that no matter what we've done, God loves us and offers us a path to salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. Join us as we discuss how God’s amazing grace can transform any life and the importance of sharing this message with others.



