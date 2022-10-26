We Lie to You News: "Our House of Cards is Crumbling! News Update" - Awaken with JP

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(Oct 25, 2022) Awaken with JP: https://rumble.com/v1puv3f-our-house-of-cards-is-crumbling-news-update.html
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Our whole house of
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