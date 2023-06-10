This Is The New National Religion

Homoglobia On Full Display
* Every government and culture in our history has been a theocracy.
* It’s just a matter of who has been the recognized “theo” and what kind of “ocracy” it was.
* This government is a theocracy too.
* You can see it in the way our national institutions [proudly] fly the [pride] colors.
* You are under the thumb of direct demonic influence.
* They want you to know that — because they can.
* The devil doesn’t like losing control of his own branding or imaging.
* It’s explicitly anti-God.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 9 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2t7eot-indictment-2-where-does-trump-go-from-here-guest-rachel-semmel-6923.html
