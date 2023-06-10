Create New Account
This Is The New National Religion
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

Homoglobia On Full Display

* Every government and culture in our history has been a theocracy.

* It’s just a matter of who has been the recognized “theo” and what kind of “ocracy” it was.

* This government is a theocracy too.

* You can see it in the way our national institutions [proudly] fly the [pride] colors.

* You are under the thumb of direct demonic influence.

* They want you to know that — because they can.

* The devil doesn’t like losing control of his own branding or imaging.

* It’s explicitly anti-God.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 9 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2t7eot-indictment-2-where-does-trump-go-from-here-guest-rachel-semmel-6923.html

evilpridesatanicsatanismspiritual warfarewickednessindoctrinationinfiltrationperversionideologysubversionidolatryculture wardemonismspiritual darknessdemonic influencetheocracydiabolicsteve deacedemonic attackmalevolencedemonic presencehomoglobia

