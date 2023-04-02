🏳️🌈 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Tennessee Law Restricting Drag Performances
A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law placing strict limits on drag shows just hours before it was set to go into effect, siding with a group that filed a lawsuit claiming the statute violates the First Amendment.
The decision comes after Memphis-based Friends of George’s, an LGBTQ+ theater company, filed the federal lawsuit Monday against Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and the state.
🔗 ARTICLE:
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/politics/federal-judge-temporarily-blocks-tennessee-law-restricting-drag-performances/3228036/?amp=1
