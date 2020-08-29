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Take Heart & Share Their Courage: Impactful Documentary Reveals the Truth About August 1st Massive Protest in Berlin
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38 views • August 29, 2020
The Truth About the August 1st Anti-Lockdown Protests in Berlin
On August 1, 2020, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Berlin, Germany to protest mask mandates, lockdowns, and the growing tyranny of COVID.
The media attempted to paint the attendees as right-wing extremists and nazis.
This documentary shows a different story.
The next big demonstration is planned for August 29th and is called "Berlin invites Europe - Festival for freedom and peace“.
Special thanks to Laura Kern for compiling this!
Sources/Thanks to:
SchwrzVyce (song)
KenFM.de eingeSCHENKt.tv
Ben Swann
LION Media
NuoViso.TV
Epoch Times
Deutsch RT - Deutsch
Dr. Bodo Schiffmann
Sandra Wesolek
UNBLOGD
Samuel Eckert
On August 1, 2020, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Berlin, Germany to protest mask mandates, lockdowns, and the growing tyranny of COVID.
The media attempted to paint the attendees as right-wing extremists and nazis.
This documentary shows a different story.
The next big demonstration is planned for August 29th and is called "Berlin invites Europe - Festival for freedom and peace“.
Special thanks to Laura Kern for compiling this!
Sources/Thanks to:
SchwrzVyce (song)
KenFM.de eingeSCHENKt.tv
Ben Swann
LION Media
NuoViso.TV
Epoch Times
Deutsch RT - Deutsch
Dr. Bodo Schiffmann
Sandra Wesolek
UNBLOGD
Samuel Eckert
Keywords
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