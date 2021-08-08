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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 18) People vs Human-Civil vs Trans-human Rights - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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11 views • August 08, 2021
Q: What is the new buzz word? Trans-human rights that has no rights. Who are the Millions of Public Transmitting Utilities? We have Millions of Public Transmitting Utilities (Persons) they have been redefining us and putting label on us. And now, they pushing the Trans-human agenda that has no rights. We started with People rights, human rights or civil rights, and we ended up with Trans-human rights. Patented Trans-human are slaves through property means. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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