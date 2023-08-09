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World Without Cancer - The Story of Vitamin B17 by G. Edward Griffin (1974)
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
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413 views • August 09, 2023


World Without Cancer - The Story of Vitamin B17 by G. Edward Griffin (1974) https://www.abebooks.com/9781943499038/World-Cancer-Story-Vitamin-B17-1943499039/plp  

Mr. Griffin marshals the evidence that cancer is a deficiency disease - like scurvy or pellagra - aggravated by the lack of an essential food compound in our modern diet. That substance is vitamin B17. In its purified form developed for cancer therapy, it is known as Laetrile. This story is not approved by orthodox medicine. The FDA, the AMA, and The American Cancer Society have labeled it fraud and quackery. Yet the evidence is clear that here, at last, is the final answer to the cancer riddle. Why has orthodox medicine waged war against this non drug approach? The author contends that the answer is to be found, not in science, but in politics - and is based upon the hidden economic and power agenda of those who dominate the medical establishment. This is the most complete and authoritative treatise available on this topic.

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