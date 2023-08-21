Create New Account
Nullify the Federal “Equitable Sharing” Asset Forfeiture Program
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

Even when states end civil asset forfeiture, a federal program called “equitable sharing” encourages them to participate in a federal version anyway. But the states can opt-out and nullify the federal program into oblivion, where it belongs.


Path to Liberty: August 21, 2023

freedomlibertyconstitutiondojpolicelibertarian10th amendmentnullifyasset forfeitureequitable sharing

