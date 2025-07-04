(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Tyler Hayes: You know what happened the day after I rode with you? So this was crazy. I pull out of my driveway and there's this car full of these four men, and they've got cameras, and they're sticking out of the sunroof, and they're sticking out of the window, and they're taking pictures of me. So I just get my phone out and do, like, what you do. I just start taking pictures of them. And a friend of mine worked for the CIA for many years. And so I said, I sent her. I said, Who are these people? What are they doing? And she said, Who were you with yesterday? I said, Dr, Judy. She goes, Oh, that's why they're there. It's fine. And I was like, we wrote a song. What are they scared of? This is music! We're plotting to release healing music. Oh, my goodness, the world might heal. Would that be a terrible thing? You know, crazy, right? You know...





Judy Mikovits, PhD: It's crazy, but it's just, it's literally all God. I could just see them all up in heaven. We got it. They heard us. They heard us because it's up to us to hear, we get a choice every second of every day how we're going to do this.

07/03/2025 - Tyler Hayes and Judy Mikovits discuss how love wins, to launch Tyler's song One Love, inspired by Judy: https://rumble.com/v6vozjx-tyler-hayes-and-judy-mikovits-discuss-how-love-wins.html

Listen to Only Love:

