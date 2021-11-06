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Project Veritas Essentially Proves Biden Molested His Daughter, What About Trump?
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1532 views • November 06, 2021
Would the same standards of journalism be met or would Project Veritas cover it if the tables were turned? Trump has donated to them in the past and has far more connections to much worse people but why does nobody talk about it?? Forget this left and right crap, we don't need ANY of these people. They're all the same, puppets. Biden is terrible but don't selectively choose when to be critical and overlook things done by others just because you support them politically.
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-raids-project-veritas-staffer-probe-over-biden-daughters-diary
https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-source-biden-daughters-diary-details-not-appropriate-showers-with-joe-as-child/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Casablancas
https://www.spookyconnections.com/john-casablancas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uucWTlVji9g&;ab_channel=chadchaddington
https://www.mintpressnews.com/shocking-origins-jeffrey-epstein-blackmail-roy-cohn/260621/
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2016/10/6/1578544/-The-Untold-Story-of-Trump-Model-Management-A-Daily-Kos-Exclusive-Part-1
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https://www.clownworlddating.com
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Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-raids-project-veritas-staffer-probe-over-biden-daughters-diary
https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-source-biden-daughters-diary-details-not-appropriate-showers-with-joe-as-child/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Casablancas
https://www.spookyconnections.com/john-casablancas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uucWTlVji9g&;ab_channel=chadchaddington
https://www.mintpressnews.com/shocking-origins-jeffrey-epstein-blackmail-roy-cohn/260621/
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2016/10/6/1578544/-The-Untold-Story-of-Trump-Model-Management-A-Daily-Kos-Exclusive-Part-1
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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