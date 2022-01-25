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The Gay Agenda
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4 views • January 25, 2022
Jim speaks with David Arthur, a self-professed "homosexual Christian" man that has transitioned from being a transgender prostitute on his deathbed with full blown AIDS to being a Hell & brimstone preacher against homosexuality and the "LGBTQIA+ rainbow cult."
In the interview David Arthur shares his testimony and how he balances his homosexual design with his ministry. Jim also gets David Arthur's reaction to what has been called "The Gay Agenda" as it pertains to children and the strategies behind it.
If you want to hear a very unique perspective on a highly controversial topic, tune in now.
In the interview David Arthur shares his testimony and how he balances his homosexual design with his ministry. Jim also gets David Arthur's reaction to what has been called "The Gay Agenda" as it pertains to children and the strategies behind it.
If you want to hear a very unique perspective on a highly controversial topic, tune in now.
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