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BREAKING: Supreme Court of Italy Legal Counsel Testifies Interference In Election
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4075 views • January 10, 2021
BREAKING: Video of Supreme Court of Italy legal counsel testifying under oath about interference in 2020 election
Transcript: Direct quote:
“Under distraction and direction of U.S. persons working from U.S. embassy in Rome, undertook the operation to switch data from the U.S. election from 3 Nov. 2020 from significant margin of victory from Donald Trump to Joe Biden . . . in a number of states where Joe Biden was losing the vote totals.
Defendant states that he was working in [inaudible] facility of Leonardo spa and utilized military grade cyber warfare encryption capabilities to transmit and switch votes via military satellite. . . from [inaudible] tower to Frankfurt, Germany. The Defendant swears that the data in some cases may have been switched to represent more than total voter [inaudible]. The Defendant states that he is willing to testify to all individuals and entities involved in the switching of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden."
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Transcript: Direct quote:
“Under distraction and direction of U.S. persons working from U.S. embassy in Rome, undertook the operation to switch data from the U.S. election from 3 Nov. 2020 from significant margin of victory from Donald Trump to Joe Biden . . . in a number of states where Joe Biden was losing the vote totals.
Defendant states that he was working in [inaudible] facility of Leonardo spa and utilized military grade cyber warfare encryption capabilities to transmit and switch votes via military satellite. . . from [inaudible] tower to Frankfurt, Germany. The Defendant swears that the data in some cases may have been switched to represent more than total voter [inaudible]. The Defendant states that he is willing to testify to all individuals and entities involved in the switching of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden."
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Listen to Podcast
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Check out my Books
https://walkinverse.com/product-category/books/wiv-books/
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