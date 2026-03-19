IRAN killed Benjamin Netanyahu's son and Wiped Out a $460 Million AWACS Plane SAAB 'GlobalEye'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It is also worth noting that right after the confirmation of the death of senior Iranian diplomat Mohammad Larijani, Iran launched a missile attack on Jerusalem. It is reported that Iranian missiles and drones rained down on the area where Benjamin Netanyahu's office is located. Right after that, the IRGC officially announced the death of a senior Israeli official who was part of Benjamin Netanyahu's inner circle. ........................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!