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Praying Will Protect You From Demonic Attacks.
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41 views • January 24, 2022
My message today is concerning Praying to our Lord and Savior our higher power in heaven. Praying and Chanting are two of the most important spiritual practices that we should be doing. Praying and Chanting will provide us with safety, security and, protection from demonic attacks and or demonic possession.
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Video clip by Erosvideos from Pixabay
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