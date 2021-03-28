© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Get Back Ahead of the Herd!
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 28, 2021
We're all so accustomed to running with the rest of the crowd that we aren't even sure how to think for ourselves most of the time. Life is so centralized today but there is a rising alternative way of living. "De-centralize" is a common phrase - what does it mean and did God originally mean it to be applied to our spiritual life? Find out in this lesson.
- Scriptures: John 7:10, Revelation 2:17, Luke 19:12-27, Matthew 25:14-30
- Scriptures: John 7:10, Revelation 2:17, Luke 19:12-27, Matthew 25:14-30
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.