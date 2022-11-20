Inception in Real Life 💤 24 lifehacks for lucid dreaming

In the film Inception, a team of espionage agents is highly compensated by multinationals to manipulate people through their dreams.Lucid dreaming is the closest thing outside of the silver screen to this. It's not hyperbole when I say that lucid dreaming can make your REM sleeping hours the most exciting part of your day. I begin by sharing a few examples of my highly vivid and memorable experiences...





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/667-inception-in-real-life