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(Part 2 of 5) Testimonial - LifeChanged Soul Self-Energy Transformation (LSSET) Training
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17 views • July 30, 2019
2 What have you tried before?
Did you use LSSET to improve your Meditation?
How has LSSET successfully stopped you reflexively reacting with fear to fear and discomfort?
How has LSSET successfully stopped you reflexively reacting to that deep voice of "I'm not good enough"?
What was your primary reason(s) for learning LSSET in the beginning and what are your primary reason(s) for using it now?
Did you use LSSET to improve your Meditation?
How has LSSET successfully stopped you reflexively reacting with fear to fear and discomfort?
How has LSSET successfully stopped you reflexively reacting to that deep voice of "I'm not good enough"?
What was your primary reason(s) for learning LSSET in the beginning and what are your primary reason(s) for using it now?
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