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It has come to light, that certain of the Fake News Propagandists are hopped up on Psychedelic Mushrooms, and could be why Biden, his cronies, and the Fake News Stooges act like Lunatics!!
See Companion article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/biden-emerges-juiced-to-the-gills-is-he-doing-shrooms-with-the-fake-news-communists/
And What’s Inside of YOU? The Eyes are the Window to the Soul- https://www.exposingsatanism.org/whats-inside-of-you-the-eyes-are-the-window-to-the-soul/
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