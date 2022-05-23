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5-23-2022 We have no government, just a bunch of criminals selling us out
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10 views • May 23, 2022
Episode 59
This promises to be a big week, between Durham, Elon being out for blood, Davos, Monkey Pox fear porn, Roe Vs. Wade, and the laptop from Hell. We need to stand up and push back by disobeying. They will stop and nothing to force our compliance, but we will not comply!
This promises to be a big week, between Durham, Elon being out for blood, Davos, Monkey Pox fear porn, Roe Vs. Wade, and the laptop from Hell. We need to stand up and push back by disobeying. They will stop and nothing to force our compliance, but we will not comply!
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