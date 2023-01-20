To the glory of the Fatherland!





Terek Cossack troops keep a tight grip of their ground on the Kinburn Spit in Kherson region





🛡 Russian units, in cooperation with Cossack volunteers of the Terek Cossack troops, successfully carry out combat tasks to protect civilians and repel attempts by Ukrainian militants to land enemy troops on the Kinburn Spit.





👎 The Ukrainian military is acting meanly: using banned phosphorus munitions, shelling civilians on Orthodox holidays.





💪 The enemy's actions only strengthen the determination of the Cossacks.