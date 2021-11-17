© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Confront the University President over Human Rights Violations
Follow
2
Share
Report
91 views • November 17, 2021
On behalf of the students whose health freedom has been stripped away, I confront the President of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology regarding the human rights violations that occurred on campus during his time as the head of the university.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.