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Coronavirus Leaked Footage!! Hits critical mass in Wuhan China!!
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2535 views • February 07, 2020
Breaking News as the CoronaVirus hits critical Mass in Wuhan China as the death toll & infected becomes unstoppable!! Reports of the H5N1 bird flu kills 30,000 geese & the Swine flu has also been reported!!
This is; the Worse Case Scenario!!
This is; the Worse Case Scenario!!
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