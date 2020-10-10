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Kabalos Griūtis E3 - The Fall of the Cabal BY JANET OSSEBAARD
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2049 views • October 10, 2020
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (3)
Part 3: THE ALIEN INVASION / Ateivių invazija
Apie migrantų karavaną, George Soros, NAMBLA, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, pasaulio destabilizaciją, “Susivieniję mes stovime, atsiskyrę mes…" svarbą.
THE FALL OF THE CABAL by Janet Ossebaard.
Jei norite paremti autorių darbą, galite aukoti per jų svetainę: https://www.valcabal.nl/
Vertimas ir įgarsinimas: Visatos Kelionė
Part 3: THE ALIEN INVASION / Ateivių invazija
Apie migrantų karavaną, George Soros, NAMBLA, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, pasaulio destabilizaciją, “Susivieniję mes stovime, atsiskyrę mes…" svarbą.
THE FALL OF THE CABAL by Janet Ossebaard.
Jei norite paremti autorių darbą, galite aukoti per jų svetainę: https://www.valcabal.nl/
Vertimas ir įgarsinimas: Visatos Kelionė
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