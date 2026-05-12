© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He Came to Set the Captives Free: Endtime Antichrist & False Prophet Explained 2026 Revelation 13:2 KJV [2] And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority. #Bible #prophecy #Jesus #Antichrist #Obama #Thiel #AI #Vance #Trump #Rapture #Tribulation