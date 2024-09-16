BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Shooter Ryan Routh Motivation Revealed - Gets His News from the Omaha World Herald and more... Real Free News Nebraska Today Sept 16, 2024
Real Free News
Real Free News
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
184 views • 7 months ago

Another libtard leftist loon tried to assassinate Trump but  the Nebraska fake news bimbos at the Omaha world Herald posted that it was just “gunshots in his vicinity”.  It is also being reported, by inside sources within the Trump team, that the shooter, Ryan Routh, subscribes to the Omaha World Herald and has said in the past: “I get all my news from the fake news bimbos at the OWH.”


In other news, Traitor Pete Ricketts the lying cheating two faced white trash globalist wannabe stooge, posted that “we” are spending  more than $1 trillion on interest payments.  “We” are not spending the money.  “You” are spending the money.  “We” should fire you for wasting “our” money and stop all interest payments  to “your” friends at Bershire-Hathaway.


The dumb drunk puppet guv of Nebraska, traitor puppet pillen, wants another special session to restore winner-take-all for  presidential electoral votes.   This is another waste of time because all the clueless and corrupt Nebraska state legis-traitors will never get this done because there is no money to steal on this issue.


Donny Rotten Bacon, the phony dishonorable traitor, posted that he actually met with Z-stinky, the little cocaine addicted gay bad actor and leader of the corrupt scam-state, Ukraine.  One American traitor meets one Ukrainian traitor.  Both of these traitors are jew-butt licking P O S fags who are killing Christians for depopulation and profit.  Z-stinky and everyone who supports this little turd is a complete idiot  fraud and criminal.  Don Bacon is a traitor to Nebraska, America and the White race.  Don Bacon can go to hell.

#ryanrouth #trumpshooter #trumpassassination #assassinaition #shooter #omahaworldherald #owh #trump #donaldtrump #petericketts #jimpillen #donbacon #Zelenskyy #zelensky #PresidentZelenskyy #RusianStefanchuk #ukraine #nebraska #nebraskalegislature #lincolnnebraska #washiungtondc #traitor #whitetrash #phony #dishonorable #liar

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy