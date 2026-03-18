The Shocking True Story Behind Iran Conflict 03/18/2026

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Today Pastor Stan shares the reason behind all the conflict with Iran. This is not something you have thought about, and we suggest that you share this important information with your family and friends.
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00:00Intro
03:10Iran Conflict
13:45Banker Wars
22:52Digital Currency