Biden is ‘a little desperate’: US President tries ‘to look presidential’ at State of the Union addre

Curtin University’s Political Analyst Joe Siracusa says Joe Biden is a “little desperate” and “trying to look presidential” following the almost 82-year-old US President’s State of the Union Address last week.

“The speech was all about happiness and going after big oil and big tech – just the kind of speech you’d expect from a good Democrat,” Mr Siracusa told Sky News Australia.

Mr Siracusa said Biden would “probably be taking on” Donald Trump in the run for president of the United States next year.Show less







