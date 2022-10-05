Create New Account
Corona Virus vs 5 G
The video begins with the reason this subject became controversial. G 5 was launched at the same time the Covid virus appeard.


Trump created space force to combat the wave called V wave (virus).  The depopulation plan is the WHO / UN agenda 21 / 30. Next is a report about the misinformation about 5 G and inhalation and various cures. No vaccines to prevent Covid 19 are available.

Keywords
wuhan labcovid virusg 5

