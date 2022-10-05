Corona Virus vs 5 G

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The video begins with the reason this subject became controversial. G 5 was launched at the same time the Covid virus appeard.
Trump created space force to combat the wave called V wave (virus). The depopulation plan is the WHO / UN agenda 21 / 30. Next is a report about the misinformation about 5 G and inhalation and various cures. No vaccines to prevent Covid 19 are available.