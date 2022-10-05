Corona Virus vs 5 G

The video begins with the reason this subject became controversial. G 5 was launched at the same time the Covid virus appeard.
Trump created space force to combat the wave called V wave (virus). The depopulation plan is the WHO / UN agenda 21 / 30. Next is a report about the misinformation about 5 G and inhalation and various cures. No vaccines to prevent Covid 19 are available.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.