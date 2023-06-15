6.14.23 Mel Carmine Interview, Patriot Streetfighter & Terra Quantum Recharge Event

Mel Carmine and Scott discuss the power of the EE System and it's ability to add vital energy to the cells and empower them to do what the body was designed to do. Heal itself
