Quo Vadis





Sep 30, 2022 In this video we share Father Michel Rodrigue, Luz de Maria and the Warning on the Horizon.





In the 21st century, Heaven seems to be announcing that the Warning will happen to this generation.





The words addressed to Luz de Maria de Bonilla and Father Michel Rodrigue, whose messages are currently in progress, seem particularly urgent.





On February 16, 2010, Jesus said according to Luz de Maria: "My Mother announced throughout the world and through time what is now on the horizon."





On March 3, 2013, Mary said: "How close this generation is to the Warning!





And how many of you don't even know what a Warning is!





In these times, My Faithful Instruments and My Prophet (Luz de Maria) are mocked by those who consider themselves scholars of spirituality, by those who reach millions of souls through the means of mass communication.





They lead them astray and hide the truth because I (Mary) am the One who reveals the will of the Trinity, the will of the Trinity already expressed in all my apparitions, starting from ancient times."





"This is the generation that will experience a great act of God's Mercy: WARNING..."





It is difficult for some not to wonder: "How soon, is soon?





Does that mean soon for my lifetime?”





On July 15, 2019, Luz de Maria received that answer for the first time; Saint Michael the Archangel announced: "This is the generation that will experience a great act of God's Mercy: the WARNING..."





According to what God the Father revealed to Father Michel Rodrigue, a holy priest who has heard the Lord's voice since the age of three, "soon" means in this generation.





Currently, God is sending him to preach to Catholics in parishes, homes, centers for spiritual renewal in the United States of America and Canada.





In his talks, Father Michel helps people understand and prepare for the Warning, and the times to come, when great changes will take place in the world.





He said at the warning small tongues of fire will land on every soul during this process which will last about 15 minutes.





Every soul will see their life sins that have not been confessed.





If a soul is currently on its way to purgatory, hell or heaven they will experience this.





Father Rodrigue also said that after this event mankind will have 6 weeks of calm before all hell breaks loose on earth.





6 weeks to get to confession and make a decision.





He said priests will Baptize hundreds at a time and all people will be shown the truth of Christ’s One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic Church.





Priests will spend day and night in the confessional.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHenIaWw9xU



