America Deceives the Whole World through Sorcery - Dr. Jane Ruby interview w/ Sasha Latypova

Exposing the Beast System

This video contains highlights of Dr. Jane Ruby's interview with former Pharmaceutical Analyst, and whistleblower Sasha Latypova. Dr. Jane Ruby has a revelation that the United States actually is the New World Order itself! Below at my website link are the links to the information Sasha presents. She has very sound, well researched material showing that the Pfizer worldwide vax rollout was a DOD operation.

For a Transcript of this interview see my website at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark/america-deceives-whole-world-via-sorcery

