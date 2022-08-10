WARRIOR - WOAH 👇🏼👇🏼 TRUMP HOUSE RAID 🔥 CHECK THIS OUT !!!

https://twitter.com/cmccaff542/status/1557390147401957376?s=20&t=MLuRQRZ8MhyAVOP1m2yEAw





I'll admit that the Trump raid surprised me...but just for a moment





I mean, I've been broadcasting that the (((homosexual banking mafia))) is panicking like you've not seen in history for quite some time





Bundling of sticks remind you of anything?





That being said, let's start to tear apart this old nag and see if we don't get some meat: https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/10/20-things-the-feds-probably-planted-in-the-boxes-they-took-from-trumps-house/





Just the intro:





"Nine-and-a-half hours of secret snooping, 15 evidence boxes, and a jaunt through the former first lady’s closet later, it’s unclear what exactly FBI agents were looking for and ultimately recovered during their raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.





Given the bureau’s long track record of malfeasance, however — concocting an elaborate Russia collusion hoax, branding conservative parents as domestic terrorists, labeling anodyne right-wing symbols as extremist dog whistles, entrapping Americans in plots to kidnap radical governors, concluding a stand-off by murdering dozens of children, rigging an election by hiding information that harmed their preferred candidate, and egging on protesters and rioters before branding them as insurrectionists, just to name a few — it isn’t too hard to imagine that some of the things the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago weren’t recovered at all, but planted."





Read the rest at the URL above





Thanks to Benny Johnson for the Twitter thread





Ohio Brett is in a canoe with Juan O'Savin,, along with Anna & Nicole [The Flame], as I post this, on https://www.brighteon.tv/LiveTV/ - catch the replays at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brighteontv





https://theflameusa.com/