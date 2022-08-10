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WARRIOR - WOAH 👇🏼👇🏼 TRUMP HOUSE RAID 🔥 CHECK THIS OUT !!!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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2159 views • August 10, 2022

https://twitter.com/cmccaff542/status/1557390147401957376?s=20&t=MLuRQRZ8MhyAVOP1m2yEAw


I'll admit that the Trump raid surprised me...but just for a moment


I mean, I've been broadcasting that the (((homosexual banking mafia))) is panicking like you've not seen in history for quite some time


Bundling of sticks remind you of anything?


That being said, let's start to tear apart this old nag and see if we don't get some meat: https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/10/20-things-the-feds-probably-planted-in-the-boxes-they-took-from-trumps-house/


Just the intro:


"Nine-and-a-half hours of secret snooping, 15 evidence boxes, and a jaunt through the former first lady’s closet later, it’s unclear what exactly FBI agents were looking for and ultimately recovered during their raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.


Given the bureau’s long track record of malfeasance, however — concocting an elaborate Russia collusion hoax, branding conservative parents as domestic terrorists, labeling anodyne right-wing symbols as extremist dog whistles, entrapping Americans in plots to kidnap radical governors, concluding a stand-off by murdering dozens of children, rigging an election by hiding information that harmed their preferred candidate, and egging on protesters and rioters before branding them as insurrectionists, just to name a few — it isn’t too hard to imagine that some of the things the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago weren’t recovered at all, but planted."


Read the rest at the URL above


Thanks to Benny Johnson for the Twitter thread


Ohio Brett is in a canoe with Juan O'Savin,, along with Anna & Nicole [The Flame], as I post this, on https://www.brighteon.tv/LiveTV/ - catch the replays at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brighteontv


https://theflameusa.com/

Keywords
panicfbimar a lagoraidpresident donald john trumpscumbaggeryjuanosavinhomosexual banking mafiaohio brettbrighteontvbruce rhinehartrecusetheflame
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy