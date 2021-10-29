What is Death Like - Demon Waits For Dying Man

What is Death Like

This is a powerful testimony of a man on his death bed and he sees a "Grim Reaper" demon waiting to take him to hell. Hollywood likes to portray the "Grim Reaper" as a just a fantasy, but there have been many testimonials of people who have seen it. It has even been caught on tape. It is a demon that seems to have to purpose of coming for the dead or dying who have not fully given their life to Jesus.



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