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EP 2466-6PM General Flynn Blasts Biden Admin's Efforts to Cover Up Origins of Covid
The Pete Santilli Show
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100 views • May 27, 2021
EP 2466-6PM General Flynn Blasts Biden Admin's Efforts to Cover Up Origins of Covid https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17779
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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW,
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26, 2021 - 6PM
EPISODE #2466


EP 2466-6PM General Flynn Blasts Biden Admin's Efforts to Cover Up Origins of Covid

General Mike Flynn blasted the Biden Administration’s effort to cover up the origins of Covid-19 during an interview with Rose Unplugged on Wednesday. The Wuhan lab leak theory is not really a theory anymore so the Biden Admin is working overtime to hide the truth about Covid-19. The Biden State Department quietly ended an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 and whether it leaked from the Wuhan lab. On Wednesday, Biden ordered the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17779


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