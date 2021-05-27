© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
✅STREAMING LIVE ON BRIGHTEON LIVE >> https://stream.brighteon.com/live/pete-santilli-show RUMBLE LIVE >> https://rumble.com/embed/vf1pe5/?pub=24ns9 ✅SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIVE STREAM CHANNEL ON RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/PeteLive 🔴24/7 LIVE STREAM & CHAT >>>> DLIVE: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli or TROVO: https://trovo.live/petesantilli ✅SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW AUDIO PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/ 🔴 LINK TREE: http://petesantilli.mobi
🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨 Santilli Broadcasting Network (SBN) Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 On DLIVE!🚨🚨
======================== TAGS! ======================
[[TAGS] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, Top Rated, Talk Radio, Talk Show, High Rated, Best Talk Show,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW,
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26, 2021 - 6PM
EPISODE #2466
EP 2466-6PM General Flynn Blasts Biden Admin's Efforts to Cover Up Origins of Covid
General Mike Flynn blasted the Biden Administration’s effort to cover up the origins of Covid-19 during an interview with Rose Unplugged on Wednesday. The Wuhan lab leak theory is not really a theory anymore so the Biden Admin is working overtime to hide the truth about Covid-19. The Biden State Department quietly ended an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 and whether it leaked from the Wuhan lab. On Wednesday, Biden ordered the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17779
Special Guest: Austin Steinbart:
📡We’ve joined the global revolution in encrypted communications technology - Decentralize Your Digital Life With CLEAR: http://ClearWithPete.com
Join our team of influencers! This is a ground-floor opportunity to build a small business in the most exciting industry in the world: ClearUnited http://ClearWithPete.com/join
🔴Save $50 On A 4-Week Emergency Food Supply: http://PrePareWithPete.com
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔦 Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market 🔦
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code PETE20 for 20% OFF
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080