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STOP THE LOCKDOWN NOW!
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148 views • January 02, 2021
STOP THE LOCKDOWN NOW!
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nohypeinvest/
QUOTE ,, Every society gets the kind of criminal it deserves. What is equally true is that every community gets the kind of law enforcement it insists on. Robert Kennedy
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nohypeinvest/
QUOTE ,, Every society gets the kind of criminal it deserves. What is equally true is that every community gets the kind of law enforcement it insists on. Robert Kennedy
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