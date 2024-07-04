Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 9: Being Followers of God

The apostle Paul was concerned with how the new Christians were going to live in a decadent pagan society. Just like today's leaders, Paul told them to be followers of Christ, but he took it a step further by specifying how they should conduct themselves.

He listed the contrary behavior of the Diana worshipers, and one can't help but make the comparison to the smut produced by the entertainment industry today, and how they are using every rotten ingredient denounced by Paul. Unfortunately, the church today is just about absent in taking a stand against immorality and it looks like the world is setting the tone for modern pastors as morality decreases among the nations.

The emphasis in "seeker friendly" churches is in packing the pews rather than making sure people are born again and taught Christian values. The institution of marriage was under severe attack even back then and Paul wanted to make sure the people knew what a Christian marriage was and how a husband, wife and children should interact.

He also addressed the problem of labor relations between employers and employees in a simple but effective way. The words written by Paul were not only good for that time but also apply to us today. Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1323.pdf

RLJ-1323 -- JANUARY 1, 2012

