【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】 Miles Guo: The CCP Has Been Planning for the Aftermath of Its Collapse

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party has been planning for their families to prepare for the aftermath of the collapse of the Party. They have been planning for the assets of their children and grandchildren overseas, as well as children’s immigration status. They have also been working on separating relationships between domestic financial institutions and their money and assets overseas.