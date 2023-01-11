Soledar city is under full Russian control, minor fights continue – Wagner PMC

Paramilitary group Wagner has said it has taken the strategic city of Soledar, about 20 kilometers from the major city of Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut. RT’s Roman Kosarev explains the significance that taking Soledar has on the overall Russian military foothold in the region.
Mirrored - RT
