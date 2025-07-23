© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanism completely BANNED in Russia for the first time
After Supreme Court OUTLAWS and recognizes the 'International Satanist Movement' as extremist
Part of move to combat ideologies against traditional spiritual and moral values.
More: 🚨RUSSIA BANS INTERNATIONAL SATANISM MOVEMENT
The Russian Supreme Court, following a joint lawsuit from the Prosecutor General's Office and Ministry of Justice, has banned the "International Satanism Movement" for promoting extremism.
The movement is linked to typical Satanist crimes like ritual killings, cannibalism, rape, and grave desecration.
After February 2022, Satanists openly backed the Ukrainian army.