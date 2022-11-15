© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
timtruth VAERS Nightmares & Terrible Vivid Dreams Reported To HHS Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/vaers-nightmares-and-vivid-dreams:6
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rLrXR2N1NOKP/
https://rumble.com/v1u1hjg-nightmares-and-terrible-vivid-dreams-reported-in-mass-to-hhs-vaccine-advers.html
Nightmares & Terrible "Vivid Dreams" Reported In Mass To HHS Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) - C19 Shots