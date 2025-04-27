Wisdom is knowing and doing the will of God.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #20; Knowing, studying and remaining in positive motion inside the plan of God is what brings forth Divine Wisdom. Looking into 1Corinthians chapter 15, gives us a view into basic principles about the resurrected life promised to us. It also highlights the future RAPTURE of the Bride of Christ. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!