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High-Precision Long-Range Sea-based Kalibr Missiles near Malin Railway Station in Zhytomir - Destroyed a Large Batch of Weapons & Military Equipment Delivered from the USA & European Countries. 052122
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90 views • May 21, 2022
High-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles near the Malin railway station in Zhytomir Region have destroyed a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries for a grouping of Ukrainian troops in Donbass.
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