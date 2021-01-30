© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pelosi, Brown, Newsome, Getty — The California Mafia. Learn the amazing connections between these POS criminals.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
259 views • January 30, 2021
The Browns, The Gettys, The Newsomes and the Pelosis — four families that are bound together in their plan to destroy California so they can make themselves incredibly wealthy. The people of California hate them and voted 70% for Trump in 2020, but they stole the election with illegal alian voters and Dominion servers. Time for a purge.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.