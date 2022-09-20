The enemy behind the headlines...

The Vatican has been determined to regain control over the world since
the Reformation. It now uses more sophisticated means for its bitter
end. It hides behind secret societies and keeps its members in darkness.
It is the power behind all the wars in the world and all the conflicts.
It is known as the deep state in many countries. It is now the power
orchestrating the pandemics and climate change. Its purpose is to reign
over the world, but it keeps the masses in total darkness or utterly
deceived. If you research history , especially throughout Europe, you`ll
see the utter destruction orchestrated by Vatican city. How they
utterly destroyed Protestantism by the sword, torture, burning at the
stake, starvation, throughout Europe. So today they have plenty of
experience on how to destroy people and nations. We are in the last days
of earth`s history, and this anti-christ system is about to impose its
mark on all humanity, the only people who will be able to stand, are the
people who stand in the Lord Jesus Christ. This is part 1, part 2 will follow shortly.
