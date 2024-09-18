Mike Adams Sermon 051 - Revelation Ch 18 FRANKINCENSE as anti-cancer, liver-protecting ARMOR OF GOD

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/





- Frankincense in the Bible and Its Historical Context (0:00)

- The Fall of Babylon and Its Implications (2:02)

- The Woman on the Beast and the Seven Heads and Ten Horns (4:00)

- The Economic and Spiritual Implications of Babylon's Fall (9:16)

- The Scientific and Medicinal Properties of Frankincense (13:04)

- Frankincense as a Cancer Treatment and Liver Protector (20:30)

- The Molecular Armor of God and Natural Medicine (24:08)

- The Importance of Clean Blood and Spiritual Purity (30:31)

- The Role of Frankincense in Spiritual and Physical Health (33:21)









