W.H.O. Truth Bombs With Special Guest James Roguski (You Won't Believe This!)
101 views
Mar 14, 2023
James Roguski returns with blockbuster information about how our own congress does not understand. We need to call them and educate them. https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/truth-bomb
Keywords
whotreatyagreementtruth bombsjames roguskimara m burrhealth regulationthe radical independentacting legal adviser richard c visek
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos