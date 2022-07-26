Socrates and Human Behavior: Milgram and Stanford Prison Experiments

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To get to the root cause of our current social condition(s), and to understand how and why things are allowed to occur, how and why people wilfully participate in Evil in the presence of assumed superiors, and how authority claims dominion while the masses lapse into quiet obedience around them, let's venture back to a time of clear thinkers. We will briefly visit the works of Plato where the tales and lessons of Socrates dwell.