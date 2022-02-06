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What Would The Real Jesus Do?
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21 views • February 06, 2022
This question "What would Jesus do?" has become so famous, that people wear its abbreviation: WWJD? This famous question has become a cliché, because it's such a wonderful question to draw us closer to Jesus Christ. In this video, you'll learn how to really answer it!
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