Amid the ongoing Russian offensive along the entire front, Kiev intensified the hunt for new soldiers on the streets; but at this stage of the war, more cannon fodder is unlikely to change the balance of power and stop the Russian army.

Over the past week alone, the Russian army advanced about 150 km2. The largest area of 90 km2 was liberated in the Russian Kursk region.

In recent days, a new stage of Russian offensive in the Kursk region began. Russian forces are advancing all around Sudzha. On the northern flank, Ukrainians sent reinforcements to counterattack in Lyubimovka but to no avail. A large group of Ukrainian fighters is still surrounded in a cauldron there. The Russian army is already completing the mop up operations in the settlements nearby.

On the southern outskirts of Sudzha, Russians advanced in the area of Cherkasskaya Konopelka. Ukrainian groups are hiding in the forest areas west of the village.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost their offensive potential and retreated from the Russian territory in the Glushkovsky district. According to preliminary reports, Ukrainians were repelled from the border village of Novy Put.

In an attempt to distract Russian forces, Ukrainians continue operations in other border areas. Russian border guards defeated a Ukrainian group spotted near Zhuravlevka in the Belgorod region.

Military observers predict a new Russian offensive in the southern Zaporozhie direction. At the moment, Russian forces take advantage of Ukrainian mistakes and launch local attacks. The front starts moving in different areas. Most recently, Russian forces took control of the village of Levadnoe.

Ukrainians cannot stop rapid Russian advance on the Donbass frontlines. One Ukrainian stronghold is falling after another in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo directions. Russian flags are already waving around Selidovo.

The battle for Toretsk is coming to its turning point. Russian fighters are grinding Ukrainian units in the ruins. The Ukrainian garrison was left without evacuation, their military supplies and communications were disrupted.

Retreating on the frontlines, Ukraine is falling into agony. The fuse of Ukrainian patriotism, nurtured by flourishing propaganda of nationalism, is drying up. Losses on the battlefields have long crossed the critical line and hunting for cannon fodder on the streets intensified. After the eastern ‘more pro-Russian’ regions were almost depopulated, recruiters attacked ‘pure Ukrainians’ in the west of the country as well as large cities like the capital Kiev, after there were no more men left to capture in small villages. In recent days, tens of thousands of recruiters went to the streets, concerts, weddings, funerals etc, causing public outrage in the country. Kiev’s methods of mobilization also do not please the West, which is paying for survival of the grinded army, while Ukrainians are having fun in the clubs, demotivated and unwilling to fight.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/