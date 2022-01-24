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I Protest Eliminating Mandates + #Lockdowns in the UK -- NO THANK YOU Boris!
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43 views • January 24, 2022
Start Boris Johnson would want to eliminate lockdowns and mandates and the vaccine passport in the United Kingdom is indicative of how lightly UK leaders take #safety.
What about my 6 boosters? Where is my #power to correct and coerce going? This is obviously #satire.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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What about my 6 boosters? Where is my #power to correct and coerce going? This is obviously #satire.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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